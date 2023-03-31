The Dallas Stars (40-20-14) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-35-13), who have fallen in five in a row, on Friday, March 31 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW.

Over the past 10 outings for the Coyotes (4-3-3), their offense has totaled 30 goals while their defense has allowed 31 goals. They have had 23 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (21.7%).

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Friday's game.

Coyotes vs. Stars Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-240)

Stars (-240) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have earned a record of 7-13-20 in overtime contests on their way to an overall mark of 27-35-13.

Arizona has earned 27 points (9-8-9) in its 26 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).

Arizona has earned six points (1-16-4 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Coyotes have earned 56 points in their 40 games with three or more goals scored.

Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 26 games this season and has registered 25 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 5-4-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 65 times this season, and earned 56 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 7th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.77 27th 7th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.44 24th 11th 32.2 Shots 25.7 32nd 11th 30.6 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 8th 23.2% Power Play % 19.3% 23rd 2nd 83.6% Penalty Kill % 75.4% 24th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Coyotes vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW

ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.