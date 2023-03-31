Suns vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
The Phoenix Suns (41-35) will host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) after victories in three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-10)
|227.5
|-425
|+340
|BetMGM
|Suns (-10.5)
|227.5
|-450
|+333
|PointsBet
|Suns (-8.5)
|226.5
|-370
|+300
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per contest (fifth in the league).
- The Nuggets put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 112.6 per outing (10th in NBA). They have a +293 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.
- These two teams score 230 points per game between them, 2.5 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams together surrender 224.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Phoenix has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Denver has covered 40 times in 76 matchups with a spread this year.
Suns and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+450
|+220
|-
|Nuggets
|+800
|+340
|-
