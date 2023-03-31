The Phoenix Suns (41-35) will host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) after victories in three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-10) 227.5 -425 +340 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-10.5) 227.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-8.5) 226.5 -370 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

  • The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per contest (fifth in the league).
  • The Nuggets put up 116.4 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 112.6 per outing (10th in NBA). They have a +293 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.
  • These two teams score 230 points per game between them, 2.5 more than this game's over/under.
  • These teams together surrender 224.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Phoenix has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Denver has covered 40 times in 76 matchups with a spread this year.

Suns and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Suns +450 +220 -
Nuggets +800 +340 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Suns? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.