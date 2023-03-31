Suns vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (41-35) are heavily favored (-10.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs on NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-10.5
|226.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 37 of 76 games this season.
- The average total in Phoenix's games this season is 225.3, 1.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Suns are 40-35-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Phoenix has been favored 45 times and won 32, or 71.1%, of those games.
- This season, Phoenix has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|37
|48.7%
|113.6
|230
|111.7
|224.3
|226.0
|Nuggets
|43
|56.6%
|116.4
|230
|112.6
|224.3
|230.0
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns are 3-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.
- The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, Phoenix has performed better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 37 home games, and 20 times in 39 road games.
- The 113.6 points per game the Suns record are just 1.0 more point than the Nuggets give up (112.6).
- When Phoenix scores more than 112.6 points, it is 29-10 against the spread and 31-9 overall.
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|40-35
|6-3
|38-38
|Nuggets
|41-35
|2-0
|36-40
Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.6
|116.4
|17
|9
|29-10
|36-16
|31-9
|46-6
|111.7
|112.6
|5
|10
|33-20
|33-12
|36-17
|38-7
