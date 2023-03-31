The Phoenix Suns (41-35) are heavily favored (-10.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs on NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT. The point total in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -10.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 37 of 76 games this season.
  • The average total in Phoenix's games this season is 225.3, 1.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Suns are 40-35-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has been favored 45 times and won 32, or 71.1%, of those games.
  • This season, Phoenix has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Suns vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Nuggets Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 37 48.7% 113.6 230 111.7 224.3 226.0
Nuggets 43 56.6% 116.4 230 112.6 224.3 230.0

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns are 3-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Suns have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, Phoenix has performed better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 37 home games, and 20 times in 39 road games.
  • The 113.6 points per game the Suns record are just 1.0 more point than the Nuggets give up (112.6).
  • When Phoenix scores more than 112.6 points, it is 29-10 against the spread and 31-9 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 40-35 6-3 38-38
Nuggets 41-35 2-0 36-40

Suns vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Nuggets
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 116.4
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
29-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 36-16
31-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 46-6
111.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.6
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
33-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-12
36-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.