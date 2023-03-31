Suns vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - March 31
Find the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (41-35), which currently has only one player listed, as the Suns ready for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets (51-25) at Footprint Center on Friday, March 31 at 10:30 PM ET.
The Suns enter this game on the heels of a 107-100 victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Devin Booker scored a team-best 29 points for the Suns in the victory.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|29.2
|6.8
|5.2
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Calf), Jack White: Out (Health And Safety Protocols)
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT
Suns Season Insights
- The Suns score 113.6 points per game, only one more point than the 112.6 the Nuggets give up.
- When Phoenix totals more than 112.6 points, it is 31-9.
- The Suns have been scoring 115.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 113.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.
- The Suns score 112 points per 100 possessions (17th in the league), while giving up 110.2 points per 100 possessions (eighth in the NBA).
Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-10
|227.5
