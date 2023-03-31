Find the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (41-35), which currently has only one player listed, as the Suns ready for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets (51-25) at Footprint Center on Friday, March 31 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Suns enter this game on the heels of a 107-100 victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Devin Booker scored a team-best 29 points for the Suns in the victory.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Questionable Ankle 29.2 6.8 5.2

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Calf), Jack White: Out (Health And Safety Protocols)

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score 113.6 points per game, only one more point than the 112.6 the Nuggets give up.

When Phoenix totals more than 112.6 points, it is 31-9.

The Suns have been scoring 115.8 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 113.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.

The Suns score 112 points per 100 possessions (17th in the league), while giving up 110.2 points per 100 possessions (eighth in the NBA).

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -10 227.5

