The Phoenix Suns (41-35) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) on March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Watch Suns vs. Nuggets with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents.

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 20-8 overall.

The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 19th.

The Suns put up just one more point per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.6).

When Phoenix scores more than 112.6 points, it is 31-9.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have played better at home this season, putting up 114.3 points per game, compared to 113 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively Phoenix has been better in home games this year, giving up 109.7 points per game, compared to 113.6 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Suns have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 36.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Suns Injuries