How to Watch the Suns vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (41-35) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) on March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: NBA TV
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 20-8 overall.
- The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 19th.
- The Suns put up just one more point per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.6).
- When Phoenix scores more than 112.6 points, it is 31-9.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns have played better at home this season, putting up 114.3 points per game, compared to 113 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Phoenix has been better in home games this year, giving up 109.7 points per game, compared to 113.6 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Suns have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 36.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Questionable
|Ankle
