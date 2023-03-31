The Phoenix Suns (41-35) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) on March 31, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Suns Stats Insights

  • The Suns are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • In games Phoenix shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 20-8 overall.
  • The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 19th.
  • The Suns put up just one more point per game (113.6) than the Nuggets give up (112.6).
  • When Phoenix scores more than 112.6 points, it is 31-9.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Suns have played better at home this season, putting up 114.3 points per game, compared to 113 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively Phoenix has been better in home games this year, giving up 109.7 points per game, compared to 113.6 away from home.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, the Suns have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 36.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kevin Durant Questionable Ankle

