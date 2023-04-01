The 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2 will feature Beau Hossler in the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,438-yard course, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Hossler at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Beau Hossler Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Hossler has finished under par twice, while also posting two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 12 rounds.

Hossler has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Hossler has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Hossler has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 35 -6 279 0 16 1 1 $1.7M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Hossler's previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 40th.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hossler finished fourth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Hossler has played i the last year (7,273 yards) is 165 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Hossler's Last Time Out

Hossler finished in the 31st percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.20 strokes.

His 4.28-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the 13th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.13).

Hossler was better than 71% of the golfers at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Hossler failed to card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Hossler recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.4).

Hossler did not have a birdie or better on any of the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship. The tournament average was 3.3.

In that most recent competition, Hossler carded a bogey or worse on five of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Hossler ended the Valspar Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Valspar Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hossler finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

