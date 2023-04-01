Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Walker -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 1 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)
- Walker recorded 141 hits and slugged .477.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 89th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Walker got a hit in 60.0% of his 160 games last season, with more than one hit in 22.5% of them.
- He hit a long ball in 33 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 20.6%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.
- In 39.4% of his 160 games a year ago, Walker picked up an RBI (63 times). He also had 21 games with multiple RBIs (13.1%), and three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He crossed the plate in 70 of 160 games last season (43.8%), including scoring more than once in 7.5% of his games (12 times).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|.227
|AVG
|.256
|.323
|OBP
|.334
|.430
|SLG
|.522
|28
|XBH
|35
|15
|HR
|21
|42
|RBI
|52
|65/39
|K/BB
|66/32
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|46 (57.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (62.5%)
|16 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (25.0%)
|34 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (45.0%)
|13 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|20 (25.0%)
|30 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (41.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Kershaw starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Oct. 13, the 35-year-old lefty started the game and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP, compiling a 12-3 record.
