Christian Walker -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)

Walker recorded 141 hits and slugged .477.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 89th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Walker got a hit in 60.0% of his 160 games last season, with more than one hit in 22.5% of them.

He hit a long ball in 33 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 20.6%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.

In 39.4% of his 160 games a year ago, Walker picked up an RBI (63 times). He also had 21 games with multiple RBIs (13.1%), and three or more RBIs in nine games.

He crossed the plate in 70 of 160 games last season (43.8%), including scoring more than once in 7.5% of his games (12 times).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 80 .227 AVG .256 .323 OBP .334 .430 SLG .522 28 XBH 35 15 HR 21 42 RBI 52 65/39 K/BB 66/32 0 SB 2 Home Away 80 GP 80 46 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (62.5%) 16 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%) 34 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (45.0%) 13 (16.3%) Games w/1+ HR 20 (25.0%) 30 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)