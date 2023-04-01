The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)

Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.

Carroll picked up at least one hit 22 times last year in 32 games played (68.8%), including multiple hits on five occasions (15.6%).

He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (32 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to home plate.

In nine of 32 games last year (28.1%), Carroll drove in a run, and three of those games (9.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He touched home plate in 31.3% of his 32 games last year, with two or more runs in 9.4% of those games (three).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .196 AVG .321 .226 OBP .419 .314 SLG .679 4 XBH 11 1 HR 3 7 RBI 7 14/2 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 14 GP 18 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)