Having lost six straight, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Coyotes-Sharks matchup on ESPN+, BSAZX, and NBCS-CA.

Sharks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Coyotes vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/10/2023 Coyotes Sharks 4-2 SJ 12/13/2022 Sharks Coyotes 3-2 SJ

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 263 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 24th in the league.

With 210 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 76 36 46 82 54 52 34.4% Nick Schmaltz 57 21 33 54 51 55 38.7% Matias Maccelli 58 10 33 43 42 23 0% Lawson Crouse 71 22 20 42 30 29 39% Barrett Hayton 76 17 24 41 35 31 50.8%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have allowed 283 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.

The Sharks' 215 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Sharks have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 2-5-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.

Sharks Key Players