The Arizona Coyotes (27-36-13) will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak when they face the San Jose Sharks (21-39-15) at home on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and NBCS-CA.

Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Sharks (-115) Coyotes (-105) 6.5

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 67 times, and won 23, or 34.3%, of those games.

Arizona has entered 67 games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 23-44 in those contests.

The Coyotes have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 38 of 76 games this season.

Coyotes vs. Sharks Rankings

Sharks Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 215 (25th) Goals 210 (27th) 283 (30th) Goals Allowed 263 (24th) 35 (29th) Power Play Goals 43 (22nd) 38 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 71 (32nd)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Four of Arizona's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, Coyotes' games average 8.5 goals, 1.0 goal higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Coyotes have scored 210 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have conceded 263 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 24th.

Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -53.

