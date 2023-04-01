Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) facing off at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 8-2 win for the heavily favored Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET on April 1.

The Dodgers will call on Clayton Kershaw against the Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 2.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks came away with 51 wins in the 120 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Arizona came away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Arizona scored the 14th-most runs in baseball (702 total, 4.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule