Clayton Kershaw will aim to shut down Christian Walker and company when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 173 home runs ranked 14th in Major League Baseball.

The Diamondbacks were 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 last season.

Arizona ranked 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.

Arizona ranked 14th in the majors with 702 total runs scored last season.

The Diamondbacks had an OBP of .304 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.

Arizona struck out 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks pitched to a 4.26 last season, which ranked 23rd in baseball.

Arizona pitchers had a 1.295 WHIP last season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Madison Bumgarner gets the nod for the Diamondbacks and will make his first start of the season.

The 33-year-old lefty last pitched Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, tossing six innings as the starter.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Dodgers L 8-2 Away Zac Gallen Julio Urías 3/31/2023 Dodgers W 2-1 Away Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/1/2023 Dodgers - Away Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/3/2023 Padres - Away Ryne Nelson - 4/4/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Yu Darvish 4/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/7/2023 Dodgers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.