Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (0-1) in an early-season matchup at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, April 1, with a start time of 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +220 odds to win. The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Madison Bumgarner - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers entered a game as favorites 160 times last season and won 111, or 69.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Dodgers won 17 of their 27 games, or 63%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Dodgers averaged 1.3 homers per home game last season (106 total at home).

Los Angeles had a .454 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Diamondbacks won in 51, or 42.5%, of the 120 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Diamondbacks won two of four games when listed as at least +220 on the moneyline.

Arizona hit 102 home runs on the road last season (1.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .397 on the road.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+250) Christian Walker 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Kyle Lewis 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+320) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+290)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

