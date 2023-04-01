After going 1-for-1 with a double in his most recent game, Evan Longoria and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)

Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

In 53.9% of his 89 games last season, Longoria had a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 12 of 89 games in 2022 (13.5%), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria drove in a run in 24.7% of his games last year (22 of 89), with two or more RBIs in 12 of those contests (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

In 29.2% of his 89 games last season, he touched home plate (26 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.6%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 48 .243 AVG .245 .326 OBP .315 .504 SLG .411 14 XBH 13 8 HR 6 21 RBI 21 33/14 K/BB 50/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 40 GP 49 20 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (57.1%) 8 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.3%) 12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (28.6%) 6 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.2%) 10 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (24.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)