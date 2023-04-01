The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +320)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)

  • Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • In 60.0% of his games last season (15 of 25), Moreno had a base hit, and in five of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 25 games last season, he hit just one home run.
  • Moreno picked up an RBI in three of 25 games last year (12.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (12.0%).
  • He scored a run in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

10 GP 12
.400 AVG .256
.419 OBP .310
.400 SLG .359
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
4 RBI 3
2/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 15
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Kershaw starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
  • The 35-year-old left-hander last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP over his 22 games, compiling a 12-3 record.
