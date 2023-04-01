The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Dodger Stadium

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +320)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)

Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.

In 60.0% of his games last season (15 of 25), Moreno had a base hit, and in five of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Logging a trip to the plate in 25 games last season, he hit just one home run.

Moreno picked up an RBI in three of 25 games last year (12.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (12.0%).

He scored a run in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 12 .400 AVG .256 .419 OBP .310 .400 SLG .359 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 4 RBI 3 2/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 15 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

