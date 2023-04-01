Jake McCarthy -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

  • McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 59.6% of his games last season (59 of 99), McCarthy had a base hit, and in 23 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 8.1% of his games last season (99 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 28.3% of his 99 games a year ago, McCarthy picked up an RBI (28 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (8.1%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He scored in 44.4% of his 99 games last season, with two or more runs in 7.1% of those games (seven).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
39 GP 52
.227 AVG .323
.297 OBP .374
.379 SLG .460
10 XBH 17
4 HR 4
20 RBI 23
32/10 K/BB 44/13
4 SB 19
Home Away
44 GP 55
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (67.3%)
8 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (27.3%)
20 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (43.6%)
4 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kershaw gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Oct. 13, the 35-year-old southpaw, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he put together a 12-3 record, had a 2.28 ERA, and a 0.942 WHIP.
