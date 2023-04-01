Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)
- Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.
- Marte picked up at least one hit 86 times last season in 137 games played (62.8%), including multiple hits on 29 occasions (21.2%).
- He went yard in 12 of 137 games in 2022 (8.8%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte drove in a run in 28.5% of his 137 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.0% of those contests (11). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 55 of 137 games last year (40.1%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (9.5%) he scored two or more runs.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.216
|.352
|OBP
|.292
|.429
|SLG
|.381
|33
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|24
|44/37
|K/BB
|57/21
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|51 (68.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (55.6%)
|15 (20.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (22.2%)
|28 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (42.9%)
|5 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.1%)
|20 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Kershaw will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 35-year-old southpaw last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
- In 22 games last season he finished with a 12-3 record and had a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP.
