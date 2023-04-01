On Saturday, Kyle Lewis (coming off going 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Kyle Lewis At The Plate (2022)

Lewis hit .143 with three home runs and five walks.

Lewis had a hit in seven of 18 games last year, with multiple hits once.

In three of 18 games last year, he homered (16.7%). He went deep in 4.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Lewis drove in a run in four of 18 games last season (22.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in five of 18 games a year ago (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 7 .182 AVG .087 .289 OBP .125 .364 SLG .217 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 4 RBI 1 11/4 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 7 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)