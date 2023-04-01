On Saturday, Kyle Lewis (coming off going 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Kyle Lewis At The Plate (2022)

  • Lewis hit .143 with three home runs and five walks.
  • Lewis had a hit in seven of 18 games last year, with multiple hits once.
  • In three of 18 games last year, he homered (16.7%). He went deep in 4.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Lewis drove in a run in four of 18 games last season (22.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in five of 18 games a year ago (27.8%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 7
.182 AVG .087
.289 OBP .125
.364 SLG .217
2 XBH 1
2 HR 1
4 RBI 1
11/4 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 7
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Kershaw takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 35-year-old lefty last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP, putting together a 12-3 record.
