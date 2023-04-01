Kyle Lewis Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Kyle Lewis (coming off going 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.
Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Kyle Lewis At The Plate (2022)
- Lewis hit .143 with three home runs and five walks.
- Lewis had a hit in seven of 18 games last year, with multiple hits once.
- In three of 18 games last year, he homered (16.7%). He went deep in 4.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Lewis drove in a run in four of 18 games last season (22.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in five of 18 games a year ago (27.8%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.182
|AVG
|.087
|.289
|OBP
|.125
|.364
|SLG
|.217
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|11/4
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Kershaw takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 35-year-old lefty last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP, putting together a 12-3 record.
