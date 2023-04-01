On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.

Gurriel reached base via a hit in 85 of 121 games last season (70.2%), including multiple hits in 28.1% of those games (34 of them).

He hit a home run in 4.1% of his games last season (121 in all), going deep in 1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel picked up an RBI in 33 of 121 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 36.4% of his 121 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.0%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 61 .303 AVG .281 .349 OBP .341 .431 SLG .370 21 XBH 17 3 HR 2 20 RBI 32 41/14 K/BB 42/18 0 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 61 45 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (65.6%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%) 25 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%) 14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

