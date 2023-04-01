Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
- Gurriel reached base via a hit in 85 of 121 games last season (70.2%), including multiple hits in 28.1% of those games (34 of them).
- He hit a home run in 4.1% of his games last season (121 in all), going deep in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel picked up an RBI in 33 of 121 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 36.4% of his 121 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.0%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|.303
|AVG
|.281
|.349
|OBP
|.341
|.431
|SLG
|.370
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|32
|41/14
|K/BB
|42/18
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|45 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (65.6%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (31.1%)
|25 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (31.1%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.3%)
|14 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (31.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Kershaw will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 35-year-old left-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he put together a 12-3 record, had a 2.28 ERA, and a 0.942 WHIP.
