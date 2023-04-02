After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)

Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Thomas picked up at least one hit 62 times last season in 113 games played (54.9%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (17.7%).

He hit a home run in 6.2% of his games last season (113 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas drove in a run in 27 of 113 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 33.6% of his 113 games last season, he scored (38 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 53 .220 AVG .242 .261 OBP .288 .277 SLG .411 9 XBH 17 1 HR 7 17 RBI 22 36/8 K/BB 38/14 2 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 54 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (59.3%) 9 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (20.4%) 22 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (29.6%) 1 (1.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.1%) 13 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)