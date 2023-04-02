Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)
- Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Thomas picked up at least one hit 62 times last season in 113 games played (54.9%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (17.7%).
- He hit a home run in 6.2% of his games last season (113 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas drove in a run in 27 of 113 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 33.6% of his 113 games last season, he scored (38 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.2%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.220
|AVG
|.242
|.261
|OBP
|.288
|.277
|SLG
|.411
|9
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|22
|36/8
|K/BB
|38/14
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (59.3%)
|9 (15.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (20.4%)
|22 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (29.6%)
|1 (1.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.1%)
|13 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (25.9%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Syndergaard will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw three innings when he last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros.
- In his 25 appearances last season he finished with a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP, compiling a 10-10 record.
