Cameron Payne plus his Phoenix Suns teammates hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Payne totaled in his previous game, which ended in a 100-93 win versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Payne, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Cameron Payne Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 10.5 8.7 Rebounds -- 2.3 2.4 Assists 2.5 4.5 3.7 PRA -- 17.3 14.8 PR -- 12.8 11.1 3PM 0.5 1.5 1.1



Cameron Payne Insights vs. the Thunder

Payne is responsible for attempting 6.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.6 per game.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 7.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Payne's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 19th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 116.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Thunder have given up 46.7 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the league.

The Thunder are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.9 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are 26th in the league, giving up 13.0 makes per game.

Cameron Payne vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 14 2 6 6 0 0 0 3/8/2023 18 8 3 7 0 0 2 2/24/2023 16 14 4 0 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.