Christian Walker -- 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)

Walker racked up 141 total hits while slugging .477.

Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 23rd in slugging.

Walker picked up a base hit in 96 of 160 games last season (60.0%), with at least two hits in 36 of those contests (22.5%).

He hit a long ball in 33 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 20.6%), leaving the ballpark in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Walker picked up an RBI in 63 of 160 games last season (39.4%), including 21 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.1%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

In 43.8% of his games last season (70 of 160), he scored at least one run, and in 12 (7.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 80 .227 AVG .256 .323 OBP .334 .430 SLG .522 28 XBH 35 15 HR 21 42 RBI 52 65/39 K/BB 66/32 0 SB 2 Home Away 80 GP 80 46 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (62.5%) 16 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%) 34 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (45.0%) 13 (16.3%) Games w/1+ HR 20 (25.0%) 30 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)