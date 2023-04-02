Corbin Carroll -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)

  • Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
  • In 22 of 32 games last season (68.8%) Carroll had at least one hit, and in five of those contests (15.6%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a long ball in four of 32 games in 2022 (12.5%), including 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.1% of his 32 games a year ago, Carroll picked up an RBI (nine times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (9.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He came around to score 10 times in 32 games (31.3%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (9.4%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.196 AVG .321
.226 OBP .419
.314 SLG .679
4 XBH 11
1 HR 3
7 RBI 7
14/2 K/BB 17/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
14 GP 18
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Syndergaard gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went three innings against the Houston Astros.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP over his 25 games, putting together a 10-10 record.
