Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)
- Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 22 of 32 games last season (68.8%) Carroll had at least one hit, and in five of those contests (15.6%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a long ball in four of 32 games in 2022 (12.5%), including 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.1% of his 32 games a year ago, Carroll picked up an RBI (nine times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (9.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He came around to score 10 times in 32 games (31.3%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (9.4%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.196
|AVG
|.321
|.226
|OBP
|.419
|.314
|SLG
|.679
|4
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|7
|14/2
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Syndergaard gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went three innings against the Houston Astros.
- Last season he finished with a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP over his 25 games, putting together a 10-10 record.
