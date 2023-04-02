Corbin Carroll -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Dodger Stadium

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)

Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.

In 22 of 32 games last season (68.8%) Carroll had at least one hit, and in five of those contests (15.6%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a long ball in four of 32 games in 2022 (12.5%), including 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.1% of his 32 games a year ago, Carroll picked up an RBI (nine times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (9.4%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He came around to score 10 times in 32 games (31.3%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (9.4%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .196 AVG .321 .226 OBP .419 .314 SLG .679 4 XBH 11 1 HR 3 7 RBI 7 14/2 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 14 GP 18 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

