Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-1) and Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 7-1 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Dodgers, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on April 2.

The Dodgers will look to Noah Syndergaard against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 1.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks came away with 51 wins in the 120 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Arizona came away with a win 12 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Arizona was the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (702 total).

The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).

Diamondbacks Schedule