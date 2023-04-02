After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate (2022)

Perdomo hit .195 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 50 walks.

Perdomo got a hit in 43.9% of his 148 games last season, with multiple hits in 12.2% of them.

He went yard in 3.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 148), including 1% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo picked up an RBI in 25 of 148 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 49 of 148 games last year (33.1%), including eight multi-run games (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 72 .224 AVG .167 .305 OBP .266 .281 SLG .244 8 XBH 9 1 HR 4 23 RBI 17 52/22 K/BB 51/28 7 SB 2 Home Away 73 GP 75 33 (45.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (42.7%) 13 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (6.7%) 24 (32.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.3%) 1 (1.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.3%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (13.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)