After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate (2022)

  • Perdomo hit .195 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 50 walks.
  • Perdomo got a hit in 43.9% of his 148 games last season, with multiple hits in 12.2% of them.
  • He went yard in 3.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 148), including 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Perdomo picked up an RBI in 25 of 148 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 49 of 148 games last year (33.1%), including eight multi-run games (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 72
.224 AVG .167
.305 OBP .266
.281 SLG .244
8 XBH 9
1 HR 4
23 RBI 17
52/22 K/BB 51/28
7 SB 2
Home Away
73 GP 75
33 (45.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (42.7%)
13 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (6.7%)
24 (32.9%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (33.3%)
1 (1.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.3%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (13.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Syndergaard takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went three innings against the Houston Astros.
  • In his 25 appearances last season he finished with a 10-10 record, had a 3.94 ERA, and a 1.255 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.