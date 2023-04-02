After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)

Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.

Herrera reached base via a hit in 16 of 47 games last season (34.0%), including multiple hits in 8.5% of those games (four of them).

Including all 47 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Herrera picked up an RBI in four of 47 games last season (8.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In seven of 47 games last season (14.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 20 .224 AVG .151 .308 OBP .182 .241 SLG .170 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 16/7 K/BB 18/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 21 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (9.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.5%)

