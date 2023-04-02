After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)

  • Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.
  • Herrera reached base via a hit in 16 of 47 games last season (34.0%), including multiple hits in 8.5% of those games (four of them).
  • Including all 47 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Herrera picked up an RBI in four of 47 games last season (8.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In seven of 47 games last season (14.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 20
.224 AVG .151
.308 OBP .182
.241 SLG .170
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
16/7 K/BB 18/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 21
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (33.3%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.8%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (9.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (9.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Syndergaard starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw three innings when he last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros.
  • In 25 games last season he compiled a 10-10 record and had a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP.
