Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Jose Herrera At The Plate (2022)
- Herrera hit .189 with two doubles and nine walks.
- Herrera reached base via a hit in 16 of 47 games last season (34.0%), including multiple hits in 8.5% of those games (four of them).
- Including all 47 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Herrera picked up an RBI in four of 47 games last season (8.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In seven of 47 games last season (14.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|20
|.224
|AVG
|.151
|.308
|OBP
|.182
|.241
|SLG
|.170
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|16/7
|K/BB
|18/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|21
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (33.3%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.8%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (9.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (9.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Syndergaard starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw three innings when he last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros.
- In 25 games last season he compiled a 10-10 record and had a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP.
