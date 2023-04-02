The Phoenix Suns, Josh Okogie included, face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 100-93 win over the Nuggets (his last action) Okogie posted 14 points.

Below, we dig into Okogie's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.3 9.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 4.1 Assists -- 1.4 2.5 PRA -- 12.1 15.7 PR 14.5 10.7 13.2 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Okogie's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Josh Okogie has made 2.3 shots per game, which adds up to 4.7% of his team's total makes.

Okogie is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Okogie's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking third with 104.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.4 points per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Thunder concede 46.7 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

The Thunder are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.9 assists per game.

The Thunder concede 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Josh Okogie vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 21 8 3 3 1 0 0 3/8/2023 21 5 4 3 1 1 0 2/24/2023 32 15 7 2 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Okogie or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.