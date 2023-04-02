Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas had an on-base percentage of .351 while batting .269.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
- Rojas picked up at least one hit 81 times last season in 124 games played (65.3%), including multiple hits on 30 occasions (24.2%).
- He went yard in 5.6% of his games last year (seven of 124), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rojas drove in a run in 34 of 124 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- In 42.7% of his 124 games last season, he scored a run (53 times). He had 11 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.352
|OBP
|.350
|.357
|SLG
|.422
|15
|XBH
|20
|2
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|45/29
|K/BB
|53/28
|11
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|37 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (69.8%)
|17 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|27 (44.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|2 (3.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.9%)
|15 (24.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Syndergaard will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- When he last appeared on Friday, Nov. 4, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went three innings against the Houston Astros.
- In 25 games last season he finished with a 10-10 record and had a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP.
