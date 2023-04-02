After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas had an on-base percentage of .351 while batting .269.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.

Rojas picked up at least one hit 81 times last season in 124 games played (65.3%), including multiple hits on 30 occasions (24.2%).

He went yard in 5.6% of his games last year (seven of 124), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Rojas drove in a run in 34 of 124 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

In 42.7% of his 124 games last season, he scored a run (53 times). He had 11 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 61 .268 AVG .270 .352 OBP .350 .357 SLG .422 15 XBH 20 2 HR 7 23 RBI 33 45/29 K/BB 53/28 11 SB 12 Home Away 61 GP 63 37 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (69.8%) 17 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.9%) 15 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

