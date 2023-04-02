After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Josh Rojas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas had an on-base percentage of .351 while batting .269.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 44th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 99th in slugging.
  • Rojas picked up at least one hit 81 times last season in 124 games played (65.3%), including multiple hits on 30 occasions (24.2%).
  • He went yard in 5.6% of his games last year (seven of 124), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rojas drove in a run in 34 of 124 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • In 42.7% of his 124 games last season, he scored a run (53 times). He had 11 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 61
.268 AVG .270
.352 OBP .350
.357 SLG .422
15 XBH 20
2 HR 7
23 RBI 33
45/29 K/BB 53/28
11 SB 12
Home Away
61 GP 63
37 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (69.8%)
17 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%)
2 (3.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.9%)
15 (24.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Syndergaard will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • When he last appeared on Friday, Nov. 4, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went three innings against the Houston Astros.
  • In 25 games last season he finished with a 10-10 record and had a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP.
