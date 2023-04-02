Kevin Durant could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Durant, in his most recent showing, had 30 points and two blocks in a 100-93 win over the Nuggets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Durant's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 29.2 26.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 6.0 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.2 PRA 37.5 41 37 PR 32.5 35.9 32.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Kevin Durant Insights vs. the Thunder

The Suns rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.4 points per contest, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Thunder are ranked last in the NBA, conceding 46.7 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.9 assists per game, the Thunder are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder are 26th in the NBA, giving up 13.0 makes per game.

Kevin Durant vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2021 34 33 8 4 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.