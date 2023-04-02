The Phoenix Suns (42-35) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ

BSOK and BSAZ Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Suns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 115 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)

Thunder (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



The Thunder (45-32-1 ATS) have covered the spread 49.4% of the time, 8.3% more often than the Suns (38-36-3) this season.

Phoenix (14-11-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (53.8%) than Oklahoma City (16-7-1) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City and its opponents do it more often (52.6% of the time) than Phoenix and its opponents (46.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Thunder are 22-28, while the Suns are 33-14 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is scoring 113.5 points per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined defensively, surrendering only 111.5 points per game (fourth-best).

With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns rank third-best in the league in the category.

So far this year, the Suns are draining 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.5% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 64% two-pointers (accounting for 71% of the team's baskets) and 36% from beyond the arc (29%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.