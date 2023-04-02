Suns vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - April 2
The Phoenix Suns (42-35) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) at Paycom Center on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Suns took care of business in their most recent matchup 100-93 against the Nuggets on Friday. Kevin Durant totaled 30 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Suns.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Durant
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|29.2
|6.7
|5.1
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist)
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSAZ
Suns Season Insights
- The Suns record only 2.9 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Thunder give up (116.4).
- Phoenix has a 23-8 record when putting up more than 116.4 points.
- In their last 10 games, the Suns have been scoring 113.9 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 113.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
- Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.
- The Suns average 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in the league), and allow 110 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).
Suns vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-5.5
|236.5
