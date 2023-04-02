The Phoenix Suns (42-35) aim to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: NBC Sports Networks

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Phoenix has a 21-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Suns are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 13th.

The Suns score just 2.9 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Thunder allow (116.4).

Phoenix is 23-8 when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are putting up 113.9 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 113 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Phoenix is giving up 109.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 113.6.

In terms of three-pointers, the Suns have fared better when playing at home this season, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 36.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Suns Injuries