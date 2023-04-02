Deandre Ayton and Josh Giddey are two players to watch on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Phoenix Suns (42-35) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) at Paycom Center.

How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns defeated the Nuggets on Friday, 100-93. Their leading scorer was Kevin Durant with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 30 4 2 1 2 2 Devin Booker 27 2 6 1 0 2 Josh Okogie 14 5 0 1 0 4

Suns Players to Watch

Ayton leads the Suns with 18 points per contest and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also averaging 1.8 assists.

Devin Booker averages 28.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Durant is averaging 29.2 points, 5.1 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

Chris Paul is tops on the Suns at 9.1 assists per game, while also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 13.5 points. He is fifth in the league in assists.

Torrey Craig posts 7.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 30.1 4.5 3.8 1.2 0.2 1.4 Chris Paul 13.1 4.4 9.2 1.5 0.3 1 Josh Okogie 9.1 4.1 2.5 0.9 0.7 1.3 Bismack Biyombo 6.6 5.6 1.1 0.3 2.1 0 Cameron Payne 8.7 2.4 3.7 0.4 0.2 1.1

