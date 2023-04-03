The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)

Walker racked up 141 total hits while slugging .477.

Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 23rd in slugging.

Walker picked up at least one hit 96 times last year in 160 games played (60.0%), including multiple hits on 36 occasions (22.5%).

He homered in 33 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 20.6%), going deep in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

Walker drove in a run in 39.4% of his 160 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 13.1% of those contests (21). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He crossed the plate in 70 of 160 games last year (43.8%), including scoring more than once in 7.5% of his games (12 times).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 80 .227 AVG .256 .323 OBP .334 .430 SLG .522 28 XBH 35 15 HR 21 42 RBI 52 65/39 K/BB 66/32 0 SB 2 Home Away 80 GP 80 46 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (62.5%) 16 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%) 34 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (45.0%) 13 (16.3%) Games w/1+ HR 20 (25.0%) 30 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)