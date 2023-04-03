Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)
- Walker racked up 141 total hits while slugging .477.
- Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 23rd in slugging.
- Walker picked up at least one hit 96 times last year in 160 games played (60.0%), including multiple hits on 36 occasions (22.5%).
- He homered in 33 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 20.6%), going deep in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Walker drove in a run in 39.4% of his 160 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 13.1% of those contests (21). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- He crossed the plate in 70 of 160 games last year (43.8%), including scoring more than once in 7.5% of his games (12 times).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|.227
|AVG
|.256
|.323
|OBP
|.334
|.430
|SLG
|.522
|28
|XBH
|35
|15
|HR
|21
|42
|RBI
|52
|65/39
|K/BB
|66/32
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|46 (57.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (62.5%)
|16 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (25.0%)
|34 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (45.0%)
|13 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|20 (25.0%)
|30 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (41.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Weathers starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- The 23-year-old lefty started and threw 3 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP over his one game.
