Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Corbin Carroll (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)
- Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
- Carroll had a hit 22 times last season in 32 games (68.8%), including five multi-hit games (15.6%).
- He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (32 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In nine of 32 games last year (28.1%), Carroll picked up an RBI, and three of those games (9.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- In 31.3% of his games last season (10 of 32), he scored at least a run, and in three (9.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.196
|AVG
|.321
|.226
|OBP
|.419
|.314
|SLG
|.679
|4
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|7
|14/2
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Weathers starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- The 23-year-old southpaw started and threw 3 2/3 innings when he last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP over his one game.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.