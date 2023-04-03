Having dropped six in a row on the road, the Arizona Coyotes play at the Seattle Kraken on Monday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Kraken attempt to hold off the Coyotes on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes have given up 270 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the league.
  • The Coyotes have 212 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 27 goals over that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 77 36 46 82 56 54 34.4%
Nick Schmaltz 58 21 33 54 52 56 40%
Matias Maccelli 59 10 34 44 42 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 72 22 20 42 30 29 40.5%
Barrett Hayton 77 17 24 41 36 31 50.5%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have given up 236 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.
  • The Kraken score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (259 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Vince Dunn 75 13 48 61 50 46 -
Jared McCann 72 35 25 60 25 52 33.8%
Jordan Eberle 75 16 39 55 30 48 44%
Matthew Beniers 73 21 31 52 42 50 42.3%
Yanni Gourde 74 11 33 44 26 60 49.7%

