Having dropped six in a row on the road, the Arizona Coyotes play at the Seattle Kraken on Monday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Kraken attempt to hold off the Coyotes on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have given up 270 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the league.

The Coyotes have 212 goals this season (2.8 per game), 27th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals over that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 77 36 46 82 56 54 34.4% Nick Schmaltz 58 21 33 54 52 56 40% Matias Maccelli 59 10 34 44 42 23 0% Lawson Crouse 72 22 20 42 30 29 40.5% Barrett Hayton 77 17 24 41 36 31 50.5%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 236 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

The Kraken score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (259 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players