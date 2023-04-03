The Arizona Coyotes (27-37-13) will try to halt a six-game road losing streak when they play the Seattle Kraken (41-26-8) on Monday, April 3 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-300) Coyotes (+250) 6.5

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been listed as an underdog 68 times this season, and won 23, or 33.8%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 5-20 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +250 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Coyotes have a 28.6% chance to win.

Arizona's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 39 of 77 times.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 259 (8th) Goals 212 (27th) 236 (14th) Goals Allowed 270 (24th) 42 (23rd) Power Play Goals 44 (22nd) 53 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 74 (32nd)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over four times.

The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

Over the last 10 games, Coyotes' games average 7.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Coyotes have scored 212 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have allowed 270 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 24th.

Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -58.

