Coyotes vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (27-37-13) will try to halt a six-game road losing streak when they play the Seattle Kraken (41-26-8) on Monday, April 3 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-300)
|Coyotes (+250)
|6.5
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been listed as an underdog 68 times this season, and won 23, or 33.8%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 5-20 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +250 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Coyotes have a 28.6% chance to win.
- Arizona's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 39 of 77 times.
Coyotes vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|259 (8th)
|Goals
|212 (27th)
|236 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|270 (24th)
|42 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|44 (22nd)
|53 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|74 (32nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over four times.
- The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over the last 10 games, Coyotes' games average 7.6 goals, 0.2 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Coyotes have scored 212 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have allowed 270 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 24th.
- Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -58.
