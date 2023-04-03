Monday's contest features the San Diego Padres (2-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) matching up at PETCO Park in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 6-1 win for the heavily favored Padres according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on April 3.

The Padres will call on Ryan Weathers against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 6, Diamondbacks 1.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks were underdogs in 120 games last season and came away with the win 51 times (42.5%) in those contests.

Last year, Arizona won 34 of 86 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Arizona was the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (702 total).

The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule