Manny Machado and Ketel Marte will be among the stars on display when the San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks hit 173 homers last season, which ranked 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks were 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 last season.

Arizona had a team batting average of just .230 last season, which ranked 26th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranked 14th in the majors with 702 total runs scored last season.

The Diamondbacks had an on-base percentage of .304 last season, which ranked 23rd in the majors.

Arizona had a 7.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 24th in the majors.

The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors last season.

Arizona ranked 20th in MLB with a combined 1.295 WHIP last season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson gets the nod for the Diamondbacks and will make his first start of the season.

The last time the 25-year-old pitched was on Sunday, Sept. 18 against the San Diego Padres. The righty threw 5 1/3 innings as the starter in that matchup.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Dodgers L 8-2 Away Zac Gallen Julio Urías 3/31/2023 Dodgers W 2-1 Away Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/1/2023 Dodgers L 10-1 Away Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/2/2023 Dodgers W 2-1 Away Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/3/2023 Padres - Away Ryne Nelson Ryan Weathers 4/4/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Yu Darvish 4/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Merrill Kelly Dustin May 4/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Madison Bumgarner Clayton Kershaw 4/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Zach Davies Noah Syndergaard 4/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Ryne Nelson Michael Grove

