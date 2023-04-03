When the San Diego Padres (2-2) and Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) square of in an early-season matchup at PETCO Park on Monday, April 3, Ryan Weathers will get the nod for the Padres, while the Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson to the hill. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Padres have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +115. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Weathers - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Diamondbacks' game against the Padres but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Diamondbacks (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to take down the Padres with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres won 68, or 57.1%, of the 119 games they played as favorites last season.

The Padres had a record of 48-34, a 58.5% win rate, when they were favored by -140 or more by bookmakers last season.

San Diego has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres averaged 1.0 home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

San Diego averaged 2.3 extra-base hits per game while slugging .364 in home contests.

The Diamondbacks won in 51, or 42.5%, of the 120 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Diamondbacks came away with a win 34 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Arizona averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing on the road last season (102 total in road outings).

The Diamondbacks slugged .397 with 3.0 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Diamondbacks, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.