On Monday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)

Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

In 48 of 89 games last year (53.9%) Longoria got at least one hit, and in 15 of those contests (16.9%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games last season (89 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.

Longoria picked up an RBI in 22 of 89 games last season (24.7%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

He scored in 26 of 89 games last year (29.2%), including five multi-run games (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 48 .243 AVG .245 .326 OBP .315 .504 SLG .411 14 XBH 13 8 HR 6 21 RBI 21 33/14 K/BB 50/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 40 GP 49 20 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (57.1%) 8 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.3%) 12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (28.6%) 6 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.2%) 10 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (24.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)