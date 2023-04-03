Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)
- Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 48 of 89 games last year (53.9%) Longoria got at least one hit, and in 15 of those contests (16.9%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games last season (89 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Longoria picked up an RBI in 22 of 89 games last season (24.7%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He scored in 26 of 89 games last year (29.2%), including five multi-run games (5.6%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|48
|.243
|AVG
|.245
|.326
|OBP
|.315
|.504
|SLG
|.411
|14
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|21
|33/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|49
|20 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (57.1%)
|8 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (14.3%)
|12 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (28.6%)
|6 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (12.2%)
|10 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (24.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Weathers starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, June 16, the 23-year-old left-hander, started and went 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP over his one game.
