After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Ryan Weathers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)

Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Moreno had a hit 15 times last season in 25 games (60.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.0%).

He went deep once out of 25 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Moreno drove in a run in 12.0% of his 25 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.0% of those games (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 12 .400 AVG .256 .419 OBP .310 .400 SLG .359 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 4 RBI 3 2/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 15 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

