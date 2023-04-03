Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Ryan Weathers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)
- Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Moreno had a hit 15 times last season in 25 games (60.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He went deep once out of 25 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno drove in a run in 12.0% of his 25 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.0% of those games (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.400
|AVG
|.256
|.419
|OBP
|.310
|.400
|SLG
|.359
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|2/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Weathers will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old lefty started and threw 3 2/3 innings when he last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs.
- In one game last season he had a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP.
