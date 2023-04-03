Jake McCarthy -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

  • McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
  • McCarthy had a base hit in 59 of 99 games last season (59.6%), with multiple hits in 23 of those contests (23.2%).
  • Including the 99 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in eight of them (8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 28 of 99 games last season (28.3%), McCarthy drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.1%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
  • In 44.4% of his 99 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
39 GP 52
.227 AVG .323
.297 OBP .374
.379 SLG .460
10 XBH 17
4 HR 4
20 RBI 23
32/10 K/BB 44/13
4 SB 19
Home Away
44 GP 55
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (67.3%)
8 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (27.3%)
20 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (43.6%)
4 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Weathers makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 23-year-old lefty last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went 3 2/3 innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP over his one game.
