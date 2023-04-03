Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake McCarthy -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)
- McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- McCarthy had a base hit in 59 of 99 games last season (59.6%), with multiple hits in 23 of those contests (23.2%).
- Including the 99 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in eight of them (8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.
- In 28 of 99 games last season (28.3%), McCarthy drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.1%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
- In 44.4% of his 99 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|52
|.227
|AVG
|.323
|.297
|OBP
|.374
|.379
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/10
|K/BB
|44/13
|4
|SB
|19
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|55
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (67.3%)
|8 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (27.3%)
|20 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (43.6%)
|4 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Weathers makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 23-year-old lefty last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went 3 2/3 innings.
- Last season he finished with a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP over his one game.
