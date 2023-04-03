Jake McCarthy -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the hill, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

McCarthy had a base hit in 59 of 99 games last season (59.6%), with multiple hits in 23 of those contests (23.2%).

Including the 99 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in eight of them (8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to home plate.

In 28 of 99 games last season (28.3%), McCarthy drove in a run, and eight of those games (8.1%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.

In 44.4% of his 99 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 39 GP 52 .227 AVG .323 .297 OBP .374 .379 SLG .460 10 XBH 17 4 HR 4 20 RBI 23 32/10 K/BB 44/13 4 SB 19 Home Away 44 GP 55 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (67.3%) 8 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (27.3%) 20 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (43.6%) 4 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)