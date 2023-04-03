The Arizona Coyotes (27-37-13) take a six-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (41-26-8) on Monday, April 3 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have put up a 3-5-2 record after putting up 27 total goals (six power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 25.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 35 goals in those games.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Monday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-320)

Kraken (-320) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-2.3)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a record of 27-37-13 this season and are 7-13-20 in overtime games.

In the 26 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 27 points.

In 10 games this season when the Coyotes finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).

Arizona has six points (1-18-4) when scoring two goals this season.

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals in 40 games, earning 56 points from those contests.

This season, Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games has a record of 11-14-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 5-4-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in 66 games, going 22-32-12 to register 56 points.

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 5th 3.45 Goals Scored 2.75 28th 17th 3.15 Goals Allowed 3.51 24th 20th 30.5 Shots 25.7 32nd 2nd 27.2 Shots Allowed 35.3 30th 23rd 19.4% Power Play % 19.8% 21st 24th 75.2% Penalty Kill % 75% 26th

Coyotes vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and BSAZX

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

