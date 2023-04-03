The Arizona Diamondbacks and Kyle Lewis, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kyle Lewis At The Plate (2022)

  • Lewis hit .143 with three home runs and five walks.
  • Lewis got a hit in seven games last year (out of 18 games played, 38.9%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In three of 18 games last year, he left the yard (16.7%). He went deep in 4.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Lewis picked up an RBI in four of 18 games last season (22.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In five of 18 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 7
.182 AVG .087
.289 OBP .125
.364 SLG .217
2 XBH 1
2 HR 1
4 RBI 1
11/4 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
11 GP 7
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Weathers gets the call to start for the Padres, his first this season.
  • The 23-year-old left-hander started and threw 3 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In one game last season he had a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP.
