Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)
- Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- In 52.9% of his games last year (nine of 17), Ahmed had a base hit, and in three of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games last year (three of 17), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Ahmed picked up an RBI in seven of 17 games last year.
- In six of 17 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|.212
|AVG
|.263
|.257
|OBP
|.263
|.333
|SLG
|.632
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|2
|8/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Weathers will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old left-hander last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went 3 2/3 innings.
- In one game last season he had a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP.
