The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

  • Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • In 52.9% of his games last year (nine of 17), Ahmed had a base hit, and in three of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games last year (three of 17), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ahmed picked up an RBI in seven of 17 games last year.
  • In six of 17 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 5
.212 AVG .263
.257 OBP .263
.333 SLG .632
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
5 RBI 2
8/2 K/BB 7/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 5
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Weathers will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first this season.
  • The 23-year-old left-hander last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went 3 2/3 innings.
  • In one game last season he had a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP.
