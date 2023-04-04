The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)

  • Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
  • Thomas picked up a hit in 54.9% of his games last year (62 of 113), with at least two hits in 20 of them (17.7%).
  • He homered in seven of 113 games in 2022 (6.2%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thomas picked up an RBI in 27 of 113 games last season (23.9%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 38 of 113 games last year (33.6%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (6.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 53
.220 AVG .242
.261 OBP .288
.277 SLG .411
9 XBH 17
1 HR 7
17 RBI 22
36/8 K/BB 38/14
2 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 54
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (59.3%)
9 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (20.4%)
22 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (29.6%)
1 (1.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.1%)
13 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Darvish takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 23, the 36-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • His 3.10 ERA ranked 19th, .950 WHIP ranked fourth, and 9.1 K/9 ranked 13th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.