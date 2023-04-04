The Phoenix Suns, Cameron Payne included, square off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Payne, in his most recent game, had five points in a 128-118 win over the Thunder.

Below we will dive into Payne's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Cameron Payne Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 10.4 8.3 Rebounds -- 2.3 2.3 Assists 3.5 4.5 3.7 PRA -- 17.2 14.3 PR -- 12.7 10.6 3PM 0.5 1.5 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Cameron Payne's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Cameron Payne Insights vs. the Spurs

Payne has taken 9.5 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 6.2% and 5.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 7.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Payne's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

The Spurs concede 122.8 points per game, worst in the league.

The Spurs give up 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 26.5 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are 20th in the NBA, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Cameron Payne vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2022 25 5 2 6 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Payne or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.