Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)
- Walker registered 141 hits and slugged .477.
- He ranked 89th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball last season.
- Walker picked up a hit in 60.0% of his games last season (96 of 160), with multiple hits in 36 of those contests (22.5%).
- He homered in 33 of 160 games in 2022 (20.6%), including 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker picked up an RBI in 63 of 160 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 21 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
- In 43.8% of his 160 games last season, he scored a run (70 times). He had 12 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|.227
|AVG
|.256
|.323
|OBP
|.334
|.430
|SLG
|.522
|28
|XBH
|35
|15
|HR
|21
|42
|RBI
|52
|65/39
|K/BB
|66/32
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|46 (57.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (62.5%)
|16 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (25.0%)
|34 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (45.0%)
|13 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|20 (25.0%)
|30 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (41.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
- Darvish will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 36-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six innings.
- Last season he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.