Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)
- Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 68.8% of his 32 games last season, Carroll got a hit. He also had five multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in four games a year ago (out of 32 opportunities, 12.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In nine of 32 games last year (28.1%), Carroll picked up an RBI, and three of those games (9.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- In 31.3% of his 32 games last season, he scored (10 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.4%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.196
|AVG
|.321
|.226
|OBP
|.419
|.314
|SLG
|.679
|4
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|7
|14/2
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (22.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (33.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- Darvish will start for the Padres, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 23, the 36-year-old righty started the game and went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Among qualified pitchers in the league last year he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1).
