The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)

Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.

In 68.8% of his 32 games last season, Carroll got a hit. He also had five multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in four games a year ago (out of 32 opportunities, 12.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

In nine of 32 games last year (28.1%), Carroll picked up an RBI, and three of those games (9.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

In 31.3% of his 32 games last season, he scored (10 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.4%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .196 AVG .321 .226 OBP .419 .314 SLG .679 4 XBH 11 1 HR 3 7 RBI 7 14/2 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 14 GP 18 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)